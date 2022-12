© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: People cross rail tracks in the Central Business District (CBD), in the capital Gaborone, Botswana, September 21, 2018. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

GABORONE (Reuters) – Botswana’s central bank kept its monetary policy rate unchanged at 2.65% on Thursday. Botswana’s consumer inflation dipped to 13.1% year on year in October from 13.8% in September, but is still far above the central bank’s 3%-6% target range.