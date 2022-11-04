Both Parties Seek Advantage in Last Jobs Report Before Midterms

“Under President Biden and the Democratic Congress, America continues to create jobs at a strong, steady, sustainable pace,” Ms. Pelosi said in a statement.On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by another three-quarters of a percentage point and signaled plans to keep raising them, even as it suggested that it might slow the pace of increases. Its next rate decision is scheduled for Dec. 14.Senator Raphael Warnock, a Democrat of Georgia who is seeking re-election, said he “would have preferred the Feds wait to see the impact of the last rate hike.”“That is a decision that they made independently,” Mr. Warnock said. “What I’m focused on right now is lowering costs for ordinary Georgians.”On the campaign trail in Pennsylvania, one of a handful of states expected to determine control of the Senate, the campaign for Mehmet Oz, the Republican candidate, sought to pin the slight uptick in unemployment on Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, his Democratic opponent.“Pennsylvanians have had enough,” Brittany Yanick, the communications director for the Oz campaign, said.In Texas, Representative Kevin Brady, the top Republican on the House Ways and Means Committee, signaled that Republicans were not about to accept the strong jobs report on Friday as good news, five days before the election.“The work force is shrinking, job growth is slowing and unemployment is rising,” Mr. Brady said in a statement. “These are all signs of a Biden-induced recession.”Katie Glueck, Jonathan Weisman and Maya King contributed reporting.