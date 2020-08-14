Boston: Search Warrant Leads to Trafficking Arrest of Aljamal Jenkins in Roxbury

Boston, MA (STL.News) At about 1:06 PM on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, members of the District A-7 (East Boston) and the District B-2 (Roxbury) Drug Control Units assisted by the FBI Metro Boston Gang Task Force C-9 executed a search warrant issued by Roxbury District Court for the physical body of Aljamal Jenkins, 37-years-old of Roxbury in the area of 4 Howard Place in Roxbury. As a result of the search warrant, officers recovered the following items on the suspect’s person: 38.96 grams of crack cocaine, 31.92 grams of fentanyl, marijuana, an undisclosed amount of US Currency as well as the keys to the suspect’s residence. Jenkins was arrested and is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court on the charges of Trafficking Class A Drugs and Trafficking Class B Drugs.

Upon securing the suspect at the district station, officers returned to the suspect’s residence in Roxbury where they executed a separate warrant issued by Roxbury District Court for the residence. As a result of the second search warrant, officers recovered the following items: 39.54 grams of cocaine, over $10,000 in Us Currency, drug packaging, scales, personal papers, ledgers, and two ballistic armored vests. Jenkins was additionally charged with Trafficking Class B Drugs.

The suspect’s uncle was present within the residence during the second search warrant and will be issued a summons to appear in Roxbury District Court on the charge of Possession with Intent to Distribute Class B Drugs.

