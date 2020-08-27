Boston Police’s Death Investigation in 336 Adams Street in Dorchester

Boston, MA (STL.News) At about 10:43 PM on Wednesday August 26, 2020, officers assigned to District C-11 (Dorchester) responded to a radio call for a person shot in the area of 336 Adams Street in Dorchester. On arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The Boston Police Department is actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident and is asking anyone with information relative to this investigation to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463). The Boston Police Department will stringently guard and protect the identities of all those who wish to assist this investigation in an anonymous manner.

To those who find themselves in need of emotional support or simply needing to talk to someone about distressing events in our community, the Boston Neighborhood Trauma Team (NTT) provides free, private support 24/7 at (617) 431-0125 or by visiting BPHC.org/trauma.

