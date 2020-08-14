Boston Police Seeking Public’s Assistance to Identify Individuals involved in Armed Robbery

BPD Seeking Public’s Assistance in Efforts to Identify Individuals in Connection to an Armed Robbery in the area of 1284 Massachusetts Ave in Dorchester

Boston, MA (STL.News) Boston Police are seeking the public’s assistance in an effort to identify the above pictured individuals in relation to an armed robbery in the area of 1284 Massachusetts Avenue in Dorchester.

The facts and circumstances surrounding the incident are as follows: At about 12:57 AM on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, officers assigned to District C-6 (South Boston) responded to a radio call for an armed robber in the area of 1284 Massachusetts Avenue (The Great Wok) in Dorchester. On arrival, officers spoke to the victim who stated two unknown black males entered the restaurant. One of the suspects was wearing all black with a face mask and the second suspect was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt with a gray hood and dark pants. The victim stated the male in the red displayed a firearm while the second male jumped over the counter and began gathering the money inside of a small black backpack. The victim stated the suspect with the firearm fired a round into the ground before fleeing the restaurant.

The Boston Police Department is actively investigating facts and circumstances surrounding this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call District C-6 (South Boston) detectives at 617-343-4742.

Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling CrimeStoppers at 1(800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463). The Boston Police Department will stringently guard and protect the identities of those wishing to remain anonymous.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE