Boston Police Recovered Firearm Loaded with 25 Rounds of Live Ammunition Behind Dumpster

Boston, MA (STL.News) At about 9:00 AM on Monday, August 31, 2020, officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) responded to a radio call for a found weapon in the area of 58 Annunciation Road in Roxbury. On arrival, officers were directed to a dumpster in the area by a member of the Boston Housing Authority. Behind the dumpster, officers recovered a black Glock 30 .45 caliber firearm loaded with twenty-five rounds of live ammunition within an extended magazine. The firearm was secured and will be turned over to the Ballistics Unit for processing.

The Boston Police Department is actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident and is asking anyone with information relative to this investigation to contact District B-2 (Roxbury) Detectives at (617) 343-4275.

Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463). The Boston Police Department will stringently guard and protect the identities of all those who wish to assist this investigation in an anonymous manner.

