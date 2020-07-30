Boston Police Recovered Firearm at Glenway & Erie Street, Dorchester

Boston, MA (STL.News) About 7:12pm on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, Officers from District B-3 (Mattapan) recovered a firearm near the intersection of Glenway Street and Erie Street, Dorchester.

Officers were on patrol in the area of Erie Street when they observed a red moped being operated at a high rate of speed on Erie Street towards Glenway Street. The officers observed that the operator was not wearing a helmet. The operator made a right turn onto Glenway Street, then made an illegal U-turn on Glenway Street and began travelling towards the officers. The officers conducted a traffic stop on Glenway Street at the intersection of Erie Street. Officers informed the operator that she was being stopped for speeding and for not wearing a helmet. The officers observed that the operator had a black “fanny pack” strapped across her torso, and that it appeared to be packed and full. The operator stated that she had a small amount of weed and her “firearm” inside the pack. The operator stated that she had a License to Carry (LTC) and handed one to the officers.

Officers removed the fanny pack from the operator. Further investigation of the LTC showed that it was restricted for Target and Hunting, and a query of its status showed that it was Suspended.

District Detectives processed and recovered the firearm, a Ruger .22, which was loaded with one live cartridge in the chamber and nine cartridges in the magazine.

The suspect, a 29-year-old female, of Boston, was summonsed for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Carrying a Loaded Firearm. The suspect was also mailed a Motor Vehicle Citation for Operating a Moped without a Helmet, and Speeding.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE