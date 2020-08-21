General

Boston Police Public Safety Advisory: Tips for Ensuring the Safety of Delivery Drivers in Boston

08/21/2020
Boston, MA (STL.News) As the citizens of Boston continue to follow the social distancing guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, many are becoming increasingly reliant on take-out food from local restaurants and eateries, resulting in more delivery drivers on our roads and in our neighborhoods.  As a public safety reminder, the Boston Police Department is advising all delivery drivers to exercise caution while fulfilling these orders.  The following tips can help reduce the chances of becoming a robbery victim:

  • Drivers should limit the amount of cash on hand
  • Credit cards should be used for all delivery sales whenever possible
  • For business owners taking the order, advise the caller/customer that for the health and safety of the driver, to meet the driver outside of their building or dwelling
  • Always ask for a customer call back number and verify the number prior to delivery
  • Prior to delivery, instruct the driver to utilize the call back number to confirm the delivery and be sure to meet outside, in a well-lit location
  • Drivers should never under any circumstances leave their motor vehicle running while unattended.  Not only is this a citable offense in the City of Boston, the driver is left vulnerable to a possible vehicle theft.

