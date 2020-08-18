Boston Police Officers Arrested Trevor Walthall for Breaking & Entering into a Local Church

Boston, MA (STL.News) At about 2:18 AM on Monday, August 17, 2020, officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury), responded to a radio call for a breaking and Entering in progress at the St. John Missionary Baptist Church, located at 230 Warren Street in Roxbury.

Upon arrival, as officers were searching the outer perimeter of the building, they observed a male wearing all black exit the building while carrying what appeared to be large flat screen television. Officers ordered suspect to stop but he ran back inside of the church.

Officers were able to locate the suspect hiding in the basement and recovered a flat screwdriver and a television remote control from the suspect’s pants pocket. Officers also observed several storage unit doors to be damaged with broken off pieces of the wood chips on the ground and visible tool marking on the wooden doors.

Trevor Walthall, 54, of Roxbury was arrested and charged with: Breaking and Entering Building (Night Time), Malicious Destruction of Property and Possession of Burglarious Tools. He is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

