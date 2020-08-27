Boston Police Officers Arrest Robert Jamison & A Juvenile & Recover 2 Firearms

Boston, MA (STL.News) At about 1:53 AM on Thursday, August 27, 2020, officers assigned to District C-6 (South Boston) made two onsite arrests and recovered a loaded firearm in the area of Linsky-Barry Court and Orton Marotta Way in South Boston. While on patrol, officers observed a group of individuals gathered around a gray Nissan Armada. Officers approached the group and began speaking with them, noticing one of the males was wearing a fanny pack strapped across his chest. Officers located a SCCY CPX-2 9mm handgun loaded with eleven rounds of live ammunition inside of the fanny pack. The male was taken into custody. The firearm was determined to have been reported stolen out of Texas. A second male on scene was also detained upon recovery of the firearm. Inside of the second male’s sweatshirt, officers located a Smith and Wesson M&P Bodyguard 380 handgun, loaded with seven rounds of live ammunition. The second male was taken into custody.

Officers arrested the male carrying the fanny pack, Robert Jamison, 21-years-old, of Dorchester and the second male, a 17-year-old juvenile male of South Boston. Both suspects are expected to be arraigned in South Boston District Court on charges of Carrying a Firearm without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License, and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition. Jamison is additionally charged with Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device and Receiving Stolen Property.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE