Boston Police Officers Arrest Kajeem Brown for Larceny in Jamaica Plain

Boston, MA (STL.News) At about 10:15 AM on Thursday, July 9, 2020, officers assigned to District E-13 (Jamaica Plain) responded to a radio call for a larceny in progress in the area of 1926 Columbus Avenue in Roxbury. While on scene, a description of the suspect was broadcast via BPD Operations and an additional unit observed a male matching the description in the area of 3089 Washington Street in Jamaica Plain. Officers proceeded to the scene and immediately identified the individual as the suspect from the prior larceny at 1926 Columbus Ave in which the suspect reached over the counter and took the tip jar.

Officers approached the male within the parking lot and were immediately met with hostility. The male told officers that he was going to punch them in the face and spit on them. The male repeated these statements multiple times, cursing at officers while they were attempting to ascertain what had occurred prior to their arrival. As officers walked toward the extremely aggressive male, he suddenly lunged forward and punched one of the officers in the face, causing injury to his right eye. A struggle ensued in which the officers’ body cameras were knocked off. The male repeatedly stated he was on probation, actively resisting while he shouted. The male was eventually taken into custody. Upon arrest, officers observed an anti-theft device placed on the waist of his shorts.

Officers arrested Kajeem Brown, 28-years-old, of Dorchester. Brown is expected to be arraigned in West Roxbury District Court on charges of Larceny from a Building, Threats, Assault and Battery on a Police Officer, and Receiving Stolen Property.

Two officers suffered injuries during this arrest, one of whom was transported to a local hospital for additional treatment.

