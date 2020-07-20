Boston Police Investigating Homicide at 46 Wildwood Street in Dorchester

Boston, MA (STL.News) At about 4:42 PM on Sunday, July 19, 2020, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan) responded to a radio call for a person shot in the area of 46 Wildwood Street in Dorchester. On arrival, officers located two juvenile male victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to local hospitals where they were later pronounced deceased.

The Boston Police Department is actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident and is asking anyone with information relative to this investigation to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

