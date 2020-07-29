Boston Police Identified Homicide Victim as Sarbryon Loving, 38 Erie St. Dorchester

Boston, MA (STL.News) At about 1:58 AM on Sunday, July 26, 2020, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan) responded to a radio call for a person shot in the area of 38 Erie Street in Dorchester. On arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. The victim has since been identified as Sarbryon Loving, 39, of Boston.

The Boston Police Department continues to investigate the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident and is asking anyone with information relative to this investigation to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

