Boston Police Identified Homicide Victim as John Ramsey in 15 Ellington Street

Boston, MA (STL.News) At about 9:12 PM on Thursday August 2, 2020, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan) responded to a radio call for a person shot in the area of 15 Ellington Street in Dorchester. On arrival, officers located a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim, suffering from life threatening injuries, was transported to a local area hospital where he has recently succumbed to his injuries. The victim has since been identified as John Ramsey, 25, of Dorchester.

The Boston Police Department is actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident and is asking anyone with information relative to this investigation to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463). The Boston Police Department will stringently guard and protect the identities of all those who wish to assist this investigation in an anonymous manner.

To those who find themselves in need of emotional support or simply needing to talk to someone about distressing events in our community, the Boston Neighborhood Trauma Team (NTT) provides free, private support 24/7 at (617) 431-0125 or by visiting BPHC.org/trauma.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE