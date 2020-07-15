Boston Police Identified Homicide Victim as James Hendrick

Boston, MA (STL.News) At about 12:49 AM on Sunday, July 12, 2020, officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) responded to a call for a person shot in the area of 18 Adams Street in Roxbury. On arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim, suffering life-threatening injuries, was pronounced on scene. The victim has since been identified as James Hendrick, 49, of Hyde Park.

The Boston Police Department is actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident and is asking anyone with information relative to this investigation to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463). The Boston Police Department will stringently guard and protect the identities of all those who wish to assist this investigation in an anonymous manner.

