Boston Police Found Firearm at 102 Jewish War Veterans Drive in Jamaica Plain

Boston, MA (STL.News) At 7:42pm on Saturday, August 29, 2020, officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) responded to a radio call for a found firearm at 102 Jewish War Veterans Drive, Jamaica Plain.

Upon arrival, an officer met with Park Rangers and two concerned parties on a bridge behind the Lemuel Shattuck Hospital. The callers stated that they were magnet fishing off the bridge when their magnet made contact with something heavy. Upon removal, they discovered that they recovered a firearm. The firearm, a black snub nose revolver, was loaded and covered in muddy gunk. Due to the mud, the make and model were not immediately identified. Firearm turned over to the Ballistics Unit for further investigation.

