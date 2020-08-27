Boston Police Department Remembers Service & Sacrifice of Officer Louis H. Metaxas

Boston, MA (STL.News) BPD Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Officer Louis H. Metaxas Who Died in the Line of Duty on this Day 31 Years Ago: On Sunday, August 27, 1989, Officer Louis H. Metaxas died after falling from a rooftop while searching for a burglary suspect in the area of 55 Old Colony Avenue in South Boston.

Officer Metaxas, a Vietnam Army veteran, was 41-years-old at the time of his death and had served with the Boston Police Department for nine years.

Officer Metaxas was laid to rest at the Arms Cemetery in Shelburne Falls, MA. His name is located on the National Law Enforcement Memorial, Panel 61, West Line 3, as well as the Hero Wall at Boston Police Headquarters and the Police Memorial located at the State House in Downtown Boston. A Hero Sign has been placed in his honor on Old Colony Avenue in South Boston (District C-6). Should you ever find yourself in the area, please take a moment to reflect on the service and sacrifice of a hero who gave his life while protecting and serving others.

