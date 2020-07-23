Boston Police Community Alert: Scammers Claiming to be from Law Enforcement Agencies

BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Warns Residents of Fraudulent Phone Calls with Scammers Claiming to be from Law Enforcement Agencies

Boston, MA (STL.News) The Boston Police Department has received several recent reports of incidents involving a victim being contacted by a phone number which appeared to be that of a legitimate law enforcement agency seeking money for various reasons. Anyone who receives such a call should contact the Boston Police Department immediately and file a police report if warranted and necessary.

Please note, the Boston Police Department will never call to request sensitive information or funds of any kind. If you believe you have been the target of such a call, please note the phone number where the call originated and report the incident to the Boston Police Department immediately.

In addition to filing a report with the Boston Police Department, victims are also encouraged to report any Phone/Internet Fraud Scams to the Federal Trade Commission. Please call the FTC at 1(877) FTC-HELP (1-877-382-4357) or TTY 1-866-653-4261 or visit their website at: www.consumer.ftc.gov/scam-alerts

