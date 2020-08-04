Boston Police Charged Mary Fox with Murder in 1024 Massachusetts Avenue, Roxbury

Boston, MA (STL.News) At about 12:00am on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) responded to a radio call for a person stabbed in the area of 1024 Massachusetts Avenue in Roxbury. On arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from an apparent stab wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Upon further investigation, Mary Fox, 38 of Boston, was placed under arrest and charged with Murder.

The Boston Police Department is actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident and is asking anyone with information relative to this investigation to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463). The Boston Police Department will stringently guard and protect the identities of all those who wish to assist this investigation in an anonymous manner.

