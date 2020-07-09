Boston Police Cadets GotTheir Badges In Ceremony at BPD Academy

Latest Class of Boston Police Cadets Receive Their Badges During Swearing In Ceremony at BPD Academy in Hyde Park

Boston, MA (STL.News) Last week, Commissioner Gross attended the swearing in ceremony for the newest recruit class of cadets at the Boston Police Academy in Hyde Park. The ceremony marks the conclusion of their training program, officially beginning their careers with the Boston Police Department as new cadets and moving them one step closer to their ultimate goal of becoming a Boston Police Officer.

The Boston Police Cadet Program is an on-the-job training program for Boston’s youth seeking a career in law enforcement. The program is a minimum of a two-year commitment. Cadets rotate throughout the Department in various assignments and shifts, including Headquarters, District Stations, and other specialized units throughout the City.

To be eligible you must be between the ages of 18-25, be a current resident of Boston and have maintained Boston residency for the last 5 years, be a United States citizen or naturalized citizen, have a valid Massachusetts driver’s license, a high school diploma or GED, and take and pass the Boston Police Cadet Exam.

If selected for appointment, candidates must pass an extensive screening process including: drug testing, a pre-employment physical, an extensive criminal background check, and a rigorous 8-week cadet training program (both academic and physical in nature) at the Boston Police Academy.

