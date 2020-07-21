Boston Police Arrested William Mitchell for Striking Dog with a Bat

Boston, MA (STL.News) At about 9:08 PM on Monday, July 20, 2020, officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) responded to a radio call for a disturbance in the area of 165 Hillside Street in Roxbury. On arrival, officers spoke to witnesses who stated they observed the male suspect strike their roommate’s dog over the head with a baseball bat. The witnesses further stated the dog nipped at the suspect, but never made contact with him, causing the suspect to enter the attic, returning moments later with a baseball bat in hand which he then used to bash the laying dog over the head. The witnesses stated the dog let out a loud yelp before fleeing the residence frantically.

Officers spoke with the suspect who corroborated the witnesses’ story, but stated that he hit the dog in the back with the baseball bat. The suspect stated he has had prior incidents involving the dog. The suspect was taken into custody.

Officers spoke with the owner of the dog who returned to the scene while officers were speaking with the involved parties. The owner stated he had been out looking for the dog. Assisting units accompanied the owner, searching the area for the dog to no avail.

Officers arrested William Mitchell Jr., 42-years-old, of Roxbury. Mitchell is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court on the charge of Cruelty to Animals.

