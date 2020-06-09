Boston Police arrested Stephen Woodard for Firing in East Boston

Suspect Fires Several Rounds Damaging a Motor Vehicle as Officers Quick Response Leads to his Arrest and the Recovery of a Firearm in East Boston

Boston, MA (STL.News) At about 7:20 PM on Sunday, June 7, 2020, officers assigned to District A-7 (East Boston) responded to a radio call for a person with a gun in the area of Chelsea Street and Porter Street in East Boston. On arrival, several witnesses directed officers to an unknown male suspect who they stated was in possession of a firearm. Witnesses stated the suspect had fled on Bremen Street and into a motor vehicle parked in the lot of 111 Chelsea Street. Officers approached and observed a male matching the description of the suspect sitting in the driver’s seat of a gray motor vehicle. Officers further observed the driver’s window to be shattered and the male suspect to have blood on his hands. Officers asked the male if he had been shot, but he sat stoically, refusing to answer officers. The male had his hands between his legs down by the floor of the vehicle. Officers repeatedly asked the male if he was in possession of a firearm or if he had been shot, eventually the male answered no to both questions. Officers removed the male from the vehicle and subsequently recovered a folding knife in his front pants pocket. Partially under the driver’s seat where the male had his hands, officers located a Rock Island Armory 45 caliber firearm. Further, officers observed ballistic damage to the vehicle. The suspect was taken into custody.

Officers spoke to a victim who stated he had picked up food from a restaurant in the area and walked toward his car when he observed the male suspect pulling on the door handle of the victim’s car. The victim told the suspect that the car belonged to him, causing the suspect to walk away from the victim’s car. The victim stated the suspect approached another vehicle and again attempted to gain entry by pulling on the door handle. The victim stated he asked the suspect what he was doing and the suspect responded by pulling out a firearm. The victim stated he fled the area, hearing several gunshots as he walked away.

Additional victims stated they had exited the same restaurant as the other victim and were walking to the parking lot when the suspect proceeded towards the two of them and pointed a firearm at them. The victims who were inside of their motor vehicle, fled the parking lot at a high rate of speed, hearing multiple gunshots ringing out from the area.

Another witness stated he had observed the suspect waving the firearm, before shooting at a motor vehicle and fleeing the area.

Officers arrested Stephen Woodard, 30-years-old, of East Boston. Woodard is expected to be arraigned in Eat Boston District Court on charges of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Carrying a Loaded Firearm on a Public Way, Possession of a Firearm with an Obliterated Serial Number, Discharging a Firearm within 500 Feet of a Dwelling, Assault by Means of a Dangerous Weapon, Breaking and Entering of a Motor Vehicle, and Armed Career Criminal.

