Boston Police Arrested Melvin Jones & Recovered a Firearm in Roxbury

Boston, MA (STL.News) At about 3:40 AM on Monday, August 31, 2020, officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury), made an on-site firearm arrest of Melvin Jones, 38, of Roxbury in the area of 41 Prentiss Street in Roxbury.

While responding to a radio call for a disturbance in the rear of 41 Prentiss Street, officers observed a gathering of approximately 50-60 individuals who were playing loud music and consuming alcohol.

Upon arrival, officers could hear very loud music and while exiting their cruiser they observed an adult male clutching his waistband while attempting to walk in the opposite direct. The individual, later identified as Melvin Jones, constantly glanced back at the officers while both of his hands remained in the front of his waistband.

The suspect began to run towards Albert Street where he was safely apprehended. Officers recovered a loaded Glock 26 with one round in the chamber and seventeen rounds in the magazine.

Mr. Jones was charged with the following: Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Carry a Loaded Firearm without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition and Unlawful Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm. Jones is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

It should be noted that at the time of the arrest, a large hostile crowd began to surround officers while screaming profanities. While officers attempted to leave the scene, the crowd continued to harass and taunt officers and an unknown adult male threw a glass bottle at officers, missing them but striking a Boston police cruiser.

