Boston Police Arrested Mckenzie Guillaume in Assault to Murder

Boston, MA (STL.News) At about 2:18 PM on Monday, July 20, 2020, officers assigned to the District B-3 (Mattapan) anti-crime unit made an onsite arrest of an individual wanted for Assault to Murder in the area of River Street and Desmond Street in Mattapan. While on patrol in the area of River Street and Idaho Street, officers observed a motor vehicle known to them exiting the rear parking lot of 133 River Street. Officers had information that the registered owner of the vehicle had an active probation violation warrant issued out of Suffolk Superior Court.

Officers followed the vehicle, which made a right-hand turn onto River Street from Idaho Street without a turn signal. A query of the vehicle led to the discovery that there was no inspection sticker. Officers activated their emergency equipment and conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of River Street and Desmond Street.

Officers approached the vehicle and spoke with the operator who they immediately recognized as the registered owner. Officers notified the male of his active warrant and asked him to step out of the vehicle. As officers attempted to place the suspect into handcuffs, he refused to comply. With assistance, officers were able to get one of the handcuffs onto the suspect who suddenly pulled away from officers and lunged into the vehicle toward the center console. Officers removed the suspect from the vehicle and onto the sidewalk where a violent struggle ensued. The suspect aggressively thrashed his arms and body, resisting officers’ attempts to restrain him. The struggle eventually moved to the ground where the suspect continued actively resisting, causing injuries to the officers who were repeatedly struck by the suspect. Eventually, officers were able to place the suspect into handcuffs. While in custody the suspect continued thrashing while spewing insults and threats at the officers, at one point telling an officer that he would put him in the ground.

During the arrest, a small crowd gathered around the officers including the front passenger, who had initially remained inside of the vehicle sitting directly adjacent to the center console, which the suspect had previously lunged toward. As additional units arrived on scene to secure the crowd and assist the officers struggling with the suspect, the passenger, who officers allowed to take possession of the suspect’s property, suddenly began running from the scene while holding his waistband. Following a brief pursuit, the passenger was detained in the area of River Street and Groveland Street. A search of the vehicle as well as the passenger’s flight path yielded negative results of locating any weapons or contraband.

The suspect was transported to the district station where he was booked. During the booking process, the suspect told officers they were lucky he wasn’t able to grab their firearms, further stating the outcome of the interaction would have been different.

Officers arrested Mckenzie Guillaume, 30-years-old, of Mattapan. Guillaume was taken into custody due to an active probation violation warrant out of Suffolk Superior Court for charges of Assault to Murder, Assault and Battery by means of a Firearm, Carrying a Firearm without a License, and Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License. Additionally, the suspect is charged with Assault and Battery on a Police Officer (two counts), Resisting Arrest, and Threats to Do Bodily Harm. A citation was issued to the suspect for Failure to Use a Turn Signal and No Inspection Sticker.

The juvenile passenger was identified and later released to a parent.

The officer suffered minor injuries and were evaluated by Boston EMS.

