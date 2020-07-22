Boston Police arrested Kharome Green & Recovered Firearm, Drugs & Cash

Boston, MA (STL.News) At about 1:31 AM on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) conducted a traffic stop resulting in an onsite arrest and the recovery of a loaded firearm in the area of Marcella Street and Highland Avenue in Roxbury. While on patrol in the Humboldt Avenue area, officers observed a Nissan sedan operating at a speed greater than reasonable. Officers also observed the operator to be so far reclined in his seat that he was unable to be seen clearly. The speeding vehicle continued to the intersection of Humboldt Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard, before rolling through several stop signs culminating in a traffic stop in the area of Marcella Street and Highland Avenue. As officers came to a stop behind the vehicle, they observed the reclined operator moving around within the vehicle. Officers approached the vehicle and spoke to the operator, alerting him to the reason as to why the stop was conducted. As officers were speaking with the operator, they observed the center console to be ajar. The officers further observed the console would not close, even with the weight of the operator’s arm on top of it. After observing a marijuana cigarette in the ashtray, officers removed the male from the vehicle. Within the console, officers recovered a Sig Sauer SP 2022 .40 caliber firearm loaded with eleven rounds of live ammunition. A large bag was located inside of the vehicle containing approximately eight hundred and sixty-four grams of marijuana. The suspect was taken into custody.

Officers arrested Kharome Green, 22-years-old, of Mattapan. Greene is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court on charges of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of a Loaded Firearm, and Possession with Intent to Distribute Class D Drugs.

During the booking process, officers seized an undisclosed amount of US Currency from the suspect.