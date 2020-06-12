Boston Police Arrested Diamani Monteiro Williams & recovered Firearm

Officers Arrest Suspect Trespassing on Boston Public School Property in a Stolen Motor Vehicle and Recover a Loaded Firearm

Boston, MA (STL.News) At about 12:53 PM on Thursday, June 11, 2020, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan) responded to the area of 9 Peacevale Road in Dorchester for a motor vehicle trespassing in the rear of TechBoston Academy.

Officers observed a motor vehicle parked in the rear of the school. It should be noted that TechBoston Academy is a City of Boston High school with numerous no trespassing signs affixed to all parts of building.

Officers queried the motor vehicle’s registration through the Registry of Motor Vehicles and it was revealed that the motor vehicle had been reported stolen.

As officers approached the motor vehicle, they observed the operator of the vehicle, later identified as Diamani Monteiro Williams, 19, of Randolph, remove a black fanny-pack from across his chest, place it on the passenger seat and attempt to exit the vehicle. Officers were able to detain Monteiro-Williams while safely recovering a loaded Polymer 80 Firearm from the fanny-pack. The firearm had one round in the chamber and twelve rounds in the magazine.

Diamani Monteiro Williams was arrested and charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm, Receiving Stolen Motor Vehicle and Trespassing. He is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

