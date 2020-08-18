Boston Police Arrested Daniel Nazario for Stealing Bicycles from E India Row Condominium Building

Boston, MA (STL.News) At about 1:15 PM on Monday, August 17, 2020, officers assigned to District A-1 (Downtown), responded to India Street at Atlantic Avenue for a fight.

Upon arrival, officers were met by Harbor Towers Condominium Management and Security (65-85 E India Row) who informed officers that they apprehended the suspect who had been stealing bicycles from their building over the last three days. Officers viewed video surveillance of the suspect and observed him cutting the locks off of bicycles and then throwing the bicycles over a fence.

The suspect, later identified as Daniel Nazario, 27, of Revere, was placed under arrest and charged with Larceny from a Building and Possession of Burglarious Tools.

During the booking process Daniel Nazario was found to be in possession of four credit cards, none of which were in his name. He was additionally charged with Buying, Receiving Stolen Property.

Daniel Nazario is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE