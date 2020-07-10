Boston Police Arrested Christopher Williams & John Rosco in Weapon Offence In Dorchester

Boston, MA (STL.News) At about 6:14 PM on Thursday, July 9, 2020, members of the Youth Violence Strike Force made two onsite arrests and recovered a loaded firearm in the area of 160 Geneva Avenue in Dorchester. While on patrol in the area of Everton Street due to a recent call for shots fired on Theodore Street, officers received information that a gray Nissan sedan had been seen leaving the scene of the shooting. Officers observed a vehicle matching the description and an inquiry led to the revelation of a failed inspection sticker. With this information, officers activated their emergency equipment and an effort to initiate a traffic stop in front of 52 Everton Street. As officers exited their cruiser, the operator suddenly began backing up the vehicle before fleeing at an accelerated rate of speed. The vehicle quickly turned right onto Geneva Avenue without signaling or stopping at multiple stop signs. Officers continued behind the vehicle and observed an arm extend out of the front passenger’s window, discarding an object consistent with a firearm onto the sidewalk at 256 Geneva Avenue. Officers briefly stopped to secure the firearm, before continuing to follow the vehicle. Eventually the vehicle came to a stop under the commuter rail bridge on Geneva Avenue. Both the operator and passenger were safely removed from the vehicle and taken into custody without incident. The firearm was determined to be a P80 Polymer Inc 9mm firearm loaded with seven rounds of live ammunition.

Officers arrested the operator, Christopher Williams, 29-years-old, of Dorchester and the passenger, John Rosco, AKA: Stevie Roscoe, 37-years-old, of Dorchester. Both are expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on charges of Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License, Carrying a Firearm without a License, Assault by means of a Dangerous Weapon, Discharging a Firearm within 500 ft of a Building, and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition. Williams is additionally charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License, Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign, Failure to Stop for Police, Speeding and Firearm Violation with Two Prior Violent/Drug Crimes. Rosco faces an additional charge of Firearm Violation with Prior Violent/Drug Crime.

