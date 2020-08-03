Boston Police Arrested Cesar Valentin for Murder of Damien R. Hughes

Boston, MA (STL.News) At about 7:27 AM on Friday, July 31, 2020, officers assigned to District C-6 (South Boston) responded to a radio call for a person stabbed in the area of 112 Southampton Street in Roxbury. On arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from an apparent stab wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. The victim has since been identified as Damien R. Hughes, 27-years-old, of Boston.

Following the incident, an investigation culminated in the identification of the suspect as Cesar Valentin, 34-years-old, of Chelsea who was placed under arrest in the area of 39 Boylston Street at about 11:51 AM on Friday, July 31, 2020. Valentin is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court on the charge of Murder.

The Boston Police Department is actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident and is asking anyone with information relative to this investigation to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463). The Boston Police Department will stringently guard and protect the identities of all those who wish to assist this investigation in an anonymous manner.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE