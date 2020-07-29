Boston Police Arrest Two Juvenile & Recoverd Loaded Firearms in Dorchester

Boston, MA (STL.News) At about 12:25 PM on Tuesday July 28, 2020, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan) arrested two juvenile males on firearm related charges while on patrol in the area of 210 Talbot Avenue in Dorchester. The officers were approaching on foot to stop two individuals as part of an ongoing armed robbery investigation when they observed one of them, later identified as a 15-year-old-male from Dorchester, quickly attempt to hide an unknown object behind his back. Officers demanded to see the suspect’s hands at which time they observed a silver firearm in his right hand which was quickly secured and determined to be a loaded .22 caliber Lorcin L22 handgun.

As the officers began to pat frisk the second suspect, later identified as a 16-year-old-male from Dorchester, they immediately felt the handle of a firearm inside a ‘fanny pack’ that was hanging on the suspect’s shoulder. When the officers attempted to secure the firearm, the second suspect took off running. The suspect was placed in custody in the area of 118 Millet Street following a brief pursuit at which time the officers were able to retrieve a .40 caliber Glock 23 handgun equipped with an extended magazine, capable of holding 22 rounds, loaded with 17 rounds of ammunition, including one in the chamber, from inside the fanny pack.

The two suspects will appear in Dorchester Juvenile Court on charges of Delinquent to Wit: Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition and Carrying a Loaded Firearm. The 16-year-old-male will face additional charges of Delinquent to Wit: Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device and Resisting Arrest.

