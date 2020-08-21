Boston Police Arrest Skyiasha Anderson & Dumari Scarlett-Dixon for Keeping Loaded Firearm

Boston, MA (STL.News) About 2:45am on Friday, August 21, 2020, Officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) made an onsite arrest resulting in the recovery of a loaded firearm in the area of 1291 Massachusetts Avenue, Dorchester.

While on patrol in the area of Island Street and Massachusetts Avenue, officers observed a gray motor vehicle traveling on Massachusetts Avenue, and as the officers continued in the same direction as the vehicle, they observed the vehicle speed up, and begin to travel at a speed greater than reasonable. Officers conducted a traffic stop at 1291 Massachusetts Avenue, and immediately observed two passengers moving excessively around the vehicle. The front seat passenger raised both hands in the air while clutching what appeared to be a bag, while the driver leaned over to the center of the vehicle before returning to a natural upright position in the driver seat.

As the officers approached, the driver immediately stated that he did not have a driver’s license, and he was only driving because the passenger was sick. The officers observed the passenger resting her hands on top of a large purse that was now sitting on her lap.

A query of the driver confirmed that he did not have an active driver’s license, and based on earlier observations of erratic movement about the vehicle, officers requested that both parties exit. During a pat frisk of the driver, the officers observed that his heart was beating rapidly. The passenger frantically attempted to put her sandals back on before exiting the vehicle, and once she exited officers immediately observed a firearm on the front seat. The firearm, a SCCY CPX-1, was loaded with one live round in the chamber and nine rounds in the magazine.

The officers were aware that neither occupant could legally possess a firearm as they were both under the age of 21.

The passenger, Skyiasha Anderson, 20 years-old from Stoughton, was placed under arrest and charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of a Loaded Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition. The driver, Dumari Scarlett-Dixon, 19 years-old from Weymouth, was placed under arrest, issued a Massachusetts Uniform Citation and charged with Unlicensed Operation. Both suspects expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

