Boston Police Arrest Shawn McClinton for Rape, Kidnapping & Strangulation in Dorchester

Boston, MA (STL.News) At about 1:28 PM on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan) responded to a radio call to assist Boston EMS with an assault victim in the area of Blue Hill Ave and Wales Street in Dorchester. On arrival, officers spoke to the adult female victim who was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Following an extensive investigation by the BPD Sexual Assault Unit, a suspect was identified and taken into custody.

Officers arrested Shawn McClinton, 39-years-old, of Dorchester. McClinton is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on charges of Aggravated Rape, Armed Kidnapping with Sexual Assault, Strangulation, and Assault by means of a Dangerous Weapon.

