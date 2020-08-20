Boston Police Arrest Rahzell Brown-Woodard & Rodney Cooper for Keeping a Loaded Firearm

Boston, MA (STL.News) One Less Gun: At about 1:22 AM on Thursday, August 20, 2020, officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) made an onsite arrest and recovered a loaded firearm in the area of 32 Moreland Street in Roxbury. While on patrol in the area of Harrison Avenue and Warren Street, officers observed a gray Kia Forte fail to come to a complete stop at the stop sign in the area of the aforementioned intersection. Officers followed the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop in the area of 32 Moreland Street due to the infraction. Officers noticed that the vehicle was a rental, but with extremely dark window tints, preventing officers from seeing inside of the vehicle. Regardless, officers approached the vehicle and spoke with the operator who stated he did not have a license. The passenger also did not possess a license. A query of the occupants led to the discovery that the operator had a suspended license. While the second officer remained at the vehicle, he observed the passenger to appear to be nervous – sweating profusely and trembling while trying to operate his cell phone.

Due to neither party possession a valid license, officers removed both occupants from the vehicle. While inventorying the vehicle, officers located a black and silver Taurus Millennium 9mm firearm inside of a loose panel on the passenger’s side. The firearm was loaded with eleven rounds of live ammunition. Both occupants were taken into custody.

Officers arrested the operator, Rahzell Brown-Woodard, 20-years-old, of Brockton and the passenger, Rodney Cooper, 22-years-old, of Dorchester. Brown-Woodard is charged with Operating after Suspension. Cooper is charged with Unlawful Possession of a Loaded Firearm Subsequent Offense, Unlawful Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm Subsequent Offense, and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition. Both suspects are expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

