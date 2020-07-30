Boston Police Arrest Paul Walrond in Jamaica Plain & Recovered Firearm

Boston, MA (STL.News) At about 2:02 AM, on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury), made the on-site firearm arrest in the area of 950 Parker Street in Jamaica Plain.

While on patrol in the area of the Bromley Heath Housing Development, officers observed a motor vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed through the Stop & Shop parking onto Bickford Street. Officers activated their lights and sirens and conducted the traffic stop in front of 950 Parker Street.Officers exited their department cruiser and approached the motor vehicle which had stopped in front of a large group standing in front of 950 Parker Street.

Officers observed one of the individuals, later identified as Paul Walrond, 29, of Jamaica Plain, glance at the officers and immediately walk away towards the rear of 950 Parker Street. Officers observed Walrond wearing a white t-shirt and carrying a small black bag across his chest. Officers observed Walrond kneel down in between two parked vehicles and disappear from sight.

As officers made their way over to where Walrond had knelt between the two vehicles, they observed the black bag on the ground and recovered a Rock Island Armory M1911 – A1FS firearm with one live round in the chamber and nine rounds in the magazine from inside the bag. Officers located Paul Walrond hiding behind a curtain under a cabana in the rear of Parker Street.

Paul Walrond was charged with Unlawful Possession of a Loaded Firearm, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm Subsequent Offense, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition and Unlawful Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device. He is expected be arraigned at Roxbury District Court.

