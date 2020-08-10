Boston Police Arrest Michael Majors, Recover Illegal Firearm & Drugs in 198 Highland St, Roxbury

Boston, MA (STL.News) About 7:40am, Officers from District B-2 (Roxbury) responded to a radio call for a Person with a Gun at 198 Highland Street, Roxbury.

As a result of the initial investigation and the subsequent execution of a search warrant, Michael Majors, 31 of Hyde Park, was arrested and charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Improper Storage of a Firearm, Possession of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, Trafficking Class A (Heroin/Fentanyl), Trafficking Class B (Cocaine), Possession with Intent to Distribute Class B (Methamphetamine), Possession with Intent to Distribute Class A (Heroin/Fentanyl), Possession with Intent to Distribute Class B (Cocaine), Assault by Means of a Dangerous Weapon-Firearm, Assault and Battery on Pregnant Person, and Armed Career Criminal Level 1. Majors to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

