Boston Police Arrest Malik McGahee at Geneva Avenue, Dorchester

Boston, MA (STL.News) About 7:36pm on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, Officers from District B-3 (Mattapan) made an on-site firearm arrest at Geneva Avenue and Columbia Road, Dorchester.

While on patrol, officers observed a motor vehicle fail to stop at a red light on Columbia Road. Officers conducted a traffic stop at the corner of Geneva Avenue and Columbia Road. As the officers approached the vehicle the operator stuck his head out of his window and stated that he was late for a music video shoot and asked the officers to let them go because they were already stopped earlier in the night. As the officers approached, they observed that the motor vehicle was occupied by 5 individuals. The officers asked the operator for his license and registration. The operator laid his head back on the headrest and stated that they were already stopped that night so he should not have to give it again. He eventually complied, and reached his left hand across his body to retrieve his license from the center console. During the traffic stop officers observed the operator grab at his right pants pocket several times, and officers noticed that this pocket appeared to be bulging away from his body. The operator produced a Georgia Driver’s License, and after a query, officers discovered that his Massachusetts License was Suspended. Officers informed the operator of the status of his MA license, but he continuously stated that it was not suspended, and that he only needed to pay a fine.

The officers instructed the suspect to step out of the vehicle, so that they could place him under arrest for operating with a suspended license. As the suspect exited, he began to turn the right side of his body away from the officers, while flexing his arms and raising his voice. The officers attempted to reach for his right pocket, but the suspect kept twisting his hips to keep the pocket away from their reach. Officers were eventually able to gain control of the suspect, and an officer felt what he believed to be a firearm in the suspects right pants pocket. The officer removed a Kel Tec PF-9 9mm Luger, which was loaded with eight rounds of ammunition and one in the chamber.

The suspect, Malik McGahee, 23, of Roxbury, was arrested and charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Carrying a Loaded Firearm, and Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License. McGahee expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

The four other occupants in the motor vehicle were released.

