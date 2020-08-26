Boston Police Arrest Lakkema Rochelle & Lorenzo Myers and Firearm Recovered

Boston, MA (STL.News) One Less Gun: About 9:16pm on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, Officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) made an on-site firearm arrest, following a call for shots fired, in the area of 165 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Roxbury.

While officers were on patrol in the area of Washington Street, they heard what they believed to be multiple gunshots coming from the area of Martin Luther King Boulevard. As the officers turned their marked Boston Police cruiser onto Martin Luther King Boulevard, they observed a dark colored SUV traveling on Martin Luther King Boulevard at a high rate of speed. Simultaneously, Shot-Spotter was activated, and registered multiple gunshots in this area, including (10) rounds on Mayfair Street, (1) round on Dale Street, and (21) rounds at 165 Martin Luther King Boulevard.

As the officers activated their emergency lights and sirens and reversed their direction, they observed the dark colored SUV turn right onto Washington Street. The officers followed the vehicle onto Oakland Street, where the operator drove partially on the sidewalk in order to avoid colliding with another vehicle on the roadway. As the vehicle turned onto Thornton Street, the officers momentarily lost sight of it. The officers regained sight once they turned on Thornton street, and observed the vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed. The SUV failed to stop at a posted stop sign on Valentine Street, before turning onto Marcella Street, where the suspects were met by other responding officers.

The motor vehicle came to a complete stop at Marcella and Washington Streets, and officers were able to safely remove both occupants. Responding officers canvassed the area from the first sighting of the motor vehicle on Martin Luther King Boulevard, following the vehicles direction of flight all the way to Marcella Street. During the canvass, a firearm was located on a grass area next to 95 Thornton Street, a location within the direct flight path of the motor vehicle. The firearm, a 9mm, was loaded with 5 rounds in the magazine and one round in the chamber, with a 31-round extended magazine.

The operator, Lakkema Rochelle, 29, of Canton, was arrested and charged with Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License, Carrying a Firearm without a License, Possession of Ammunition without FID Card, Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm, Failure to Stop for Police and Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle.

The passenger, Lorenzo Myers, 33, of Canton, was arrested and charged with Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License, Carrying a Firearm without a License, Possession of Ammunition without FID Card, and Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm.

Both suspects are expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

