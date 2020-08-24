Boston Police Arrest Jonathan Williams for Armed Robbery in Burlington Avenue

Boston, MA (STL.News) About 5:33pm on Saturday, August 22, 2020, officers assigned to District D-4 (South End) responded to a radio call for a person with a gun in the area of 21-27 Burlington Avenue, Boston. Officers were given a description of a male suspect, as well as the license plate and type of motor vehicle he was operating. As the officers were traveling on Melnea Cass Boulevard they observed a male driving a motor vehicle fitting both descriptions given. Officers pulled behind the motor vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.

At the same time, another officer was speaking with the victim. The victim reported that he and three other males were sitting in his vehicle waiting for the suspect. The suspect parked his motor vehicle next to them, approached the victim, pointing a firearm while demanding the victims keys. The victim stated that he handed the suspect his car keys and some cash. The suspect then fled the area on Burlington Avenue.

As officers spoke with the suspect, they noticed that his eyes kept motioning downward toward the passenger floorboard, at a large bag containing a green leafy substance. Officers ordered the suspect out of the vehicle. During a frisk of the vehicle officers located a small black Ruger LCP Firearm underneath the drivers seat. The firearm was loaded, with one round in the chamber and one round in the magazine. Officers also recovered the victims car keys from the suspects vehicle and returned them to the victim.

The suspect, Jonathan Williams, 19, of Braintree, was placed under arrest and charged with Armed Robbery, Possessing a Firearm in the Commission of Felony, Armed Assault to Rob, Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License, Possession of Ammunition without FID Card, and Possession of Firearm with defaced Serial Number. Williams also issued Massachusetts Uniform Citation for Operating after Suspended License, Operating a Motor Vehicle without Insurance, Attaching Wrong Number Plates, and Unregistered Motor Vehicle.

