Boston Police Arrest Hermon Sherif in Dorchester, Firearm Recovered

Boston, MA (STL.News) At about 7:41 PM on Monday, July 13, 2020, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan) made an onsite arrest and recovered an illegal firearm in the area of 1212 Blue Hill Avenue in Dorchester. While in the area for a prior call for a person shot in the area of 33 Fessenden Street, officers received information that the suspect had fired multiple shots at the victim, before placing the firearm inside of a red backpack and fleeing the area with the backpack slung over his shoulders. With this information, officers began to canvas the area for the possible suspect. Officers observed a male matching the description of the suspect wearing the red backpack standing in front of the liquor store at 1212 Blue Hill Avenue. The male then entered the store, followed by officers who immediately observed a large knife in the male’s front right pocket. Officers secured the knife and, in the process, felt a heavy object within the red backpack. Officers removed the backpack from the male and located a silver and black Smith & Wesson firearm which had been reported stolen out of Nashua, New Hampshire. The male was placed into custody.

Officers arrested Hermon Sherif, 22-years-old, of Dorchester. Sherif is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on charges of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and Possession of a Dangerous Weapon. Additionally, Sherif was discovered to have an active straight warrant out of Malden District Court for Larceny Under $1200 and Unlawful Deactivation or Removal of Theft Detection Device.

The suspect was discovered to be on a GPS monitoring bracelet.

