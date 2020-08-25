Boston Police Arrest Hakeem Thomas as Murder Suspect in 112 Southampton Street in Roxbury

Boston, MA (STL.News) At about 1:45 AM on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, officers assigned to District C-6 (South Boston) made an onsite warrant arrest in the area of 112 Southampton Street in Roxbury. While on patrol in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Southampton Street, officers observed a motor vehicle operating without a functioning headlight. Due to the infraction, officers conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle in the area of 112 Southampton Street. Officers approached the vehicle and spoke to the female operator who was notified of the violation. The operator stated she had noticed that the headlight may have not been functioning properly. Officers requested identification from both the operator and the male passenger. With the information, officers learned the passenger had two straight warrants, one out of Lynn District Court for Threats to Commit a Crime and the second out of Fall River District Court for Assault and Battery by means of a Dangerous Weapon. Additionally, the suspect had a warrant out of Chesterfield County, Virginia for Second Degree Murder. Officers removed the passenger from the vehicle and placed him under arrest. The operator was issued a citation and released from the scene.

Officers arrested Hakeem Thomas, 31-years-old, of Brockton. Thomas is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court for an additional charge of Fugitive from Justice.

