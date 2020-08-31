Boston Man Gerard Richard Lee Charged with Spray Painting Swastikas on Federal Property

(STL.News) – A Boston man was arrested on Friday and charged in connection with spray painting swastikas on the JFK Federal Building in Boston.

Gerard Richard Lee, 70, of Boston, was charged by criminal complaint with one count of injuring or depredating government property. Lee will make an initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Judith Dein this afternoon.

According to the charging documents, on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, a police officer observed Lee spray paint graffiti, including swastikas, on the air intake stack at the JKF Federal Building in Boston.

The charging statute provides for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling and Timothy Bane, Regional Director of the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Protective Service made the announcement today. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kenneth G. Shine of Lelling’s Major Crimes Unit is prosecuting the case.

The details contained in the criminal complaint are allegations. The defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

