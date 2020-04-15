Boston, MA News: One Boston Day 2020

The day is an opportunity to honor those who were lost in the tragic events surrounding the 2013 Boston Marathon, and reflect on the resilience Bostonians showed in the aftermath

Boston, MA (STL.News) Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh Tuesday announced that on Wednesday, April 15, the City of Boston will once again honor Boston’s resilience, generosity, and strength with a day of reflection and service known as “One Boston Day.” The day is an opportunity to honor those who were lost in the tragic events surrounding the 2013 Boston Marathon, and reflect on the resilience Bostonians showed in the aftermath. Mayor Walsh has proclaimed April 15, 2020 to a Citywide Day of Reflection, Prayer, and Unity in Boston.

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, One Boston Day 2020 will not include the large-scale events and volunteer projects that have happened in past years. For this One Boston Day, Mayor Walsh encourages residents to do everything they can to help slow the spread of the coronavirus by staying at home if they are able to; wearing a face covering when leaving their home; showing appreciation for the first responders and healthcare workers who are working to stop the spread of COVID-19; and sharing a moment of kindness with family, friends, neighbors, and fellow Bostonians.

“This One Boston Day will be unlike any we’ve ever experienced,” said Mayor Walsh. “To honor this day, I urge our residents to stand together by staying apart. The coronavirus pandemic is testing our city’s strength and resilience once again, and our residents are rising to the occasion. The positive impact that people can make this year is bigger than ever, and the spirit behind One Boston Day is more important than ever. I ask all residents to do their part. Help us slow the spread of the virus, and make a difference in the lives of those we love.”

While practicing physical distancing, the Mayor is also encouraging Bostonians to take time for personal reflection, and for spreading kindness. He is asking residents to safely participate in One Boston Day by downloading our checklist with acts of kindness they can safely do from home. At 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15, the City of Boston will also host an online interfaith prayer service for those who wish to attend. The service will begin at 2:00 p.m. and will be streamed live on boston.gov, and on local cable access channels. Mayor Walsh is also encouraging people to share their reflections on the meaning of One Boston Day on social media with the hashtag #OneBostonDay.

Resources and information about COVID-19 are available online. Resources available on boston.gov and through City departments include support for renters and homeowners; small businesses; free meals for Boston students; free toiletries for Boston students; emergency childcare centers — including 27 centers in Boston — support for older residents; information on homeless shelters; transportation options for healthcare workers; resources for those in recovery or those who have a substance use disorder; and mental health resources.

For additional questions or programs, please visit our coronavirus website or call 3-1-1, Boston’s 24-hour constituent hotline. Text BOSCOVID to 99411 to receive text alerts on a regular basis, available in six languages.

More information on One Boston Day is available online. Hill Holliday was an early supporter of One Boston Day and has consistently completed pro bono work for the City of Boston through the creation of onebostonday.org.