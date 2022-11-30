Boris Johnson says his ousting from No10 to make way for Liz Truss was a ‘mistake’

BORIS Johnson told his local constituents that kicking him out as PM to make way for Liz Truss was “a mistake”.

The ousted former PM vowed to carry on supporting Rishi Sunak publicly from the backbenchers, but repeatedly slammed the decision to push him out.

One audience member told the Jewish News of the event in Ruislip: “It was clear throughout the conversation he felt he was wrongly removed.

“And it’s clear he definitely still has political ambitions.”

He even joked “if I rise again” in a thinly-veiled suggestion he may try again for the top job.

BoJo pulled out of last month’s Tory leadership race, paving the way for Rishi Sunak to become PM.

But he told his constituents he “absolutely” wants to stay as their local MP – slapping down suggestions he could follow his Dad, Stanley, and Matt Hancock into the I’m a Celebrity Jungle.

It came as the new PM’s popularity plunged in a new poll of Tory members.

Mr Sunak and Jeremy Hunt plummet down Tory league tables after taxing Autumn Statement.

The PM fell from fifth from the top to sixth from the bottom.

Potential leadership rivals waiting in the wings Ben Wallace, Kemi Badenoch and James Cleverly soared ahead to the top of the ConHome polling.