Boris Johnson paid more than £1m to deliver four speeches since leaving Downing St



Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been paid more than £1 million to deliver four speeches since he left Downing Street just over three months ago. Johnson was paid £1,030,782 for the four engagements in October and November, according to the latest register of financial interests of members of parliament. As an MP, Mr Johnson is required to declare external earnings, as well as the number of hours involved.His best paid work was a speech in New York to the US finance firm Centerview Partners worth £277,724. The firm also provided transport and accommodation for Mr Johnson and two members of his staff.The register of interests said this covered nine hours work, making his fee almost £31,000 an hour.Read MoreHis other earnings were a “speaking engagement and VIP reception” with the Indian newspaper the Hindustan Times for which he was paid £261,652, as well as £215,276 for a speech at the CNN Global Summit Lisbon, and £276,130 for a Council of Insurance Agents and Brokers conference.The former prime minister also received donations-in-kind of accommodation from Conservative donors the Bamford family worth thousands of pounds, and had a trip to the US worth over £11,000 for a meeting funded by media tycoon Rupert Murdoch.The 58-year-old stood down as British prime minister in early September after he lost the support of his MPs following months of scandals, including attending parties at Downing Street during lockdown.In October the Tory MP abandoned an attempt to reclaim the job he lost just weeks earlier following his successor Liz Truss’s brief tenure as Prime Minister.After racing home from a holiday in the Caribbean, Mr Johnson said he did not believe he could unify the party.Mr Johnson, whose verbal flamboyance has long been one of his hallmarks, was widely expected to enter the speaking circuit after leaving office.