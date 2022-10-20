Boris Johnson expected to stand in contest to replace UK PM Truss – Times



© Reuters. Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks on at Westminster Hall, following the death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, in London, Britain, September 12, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/Pool



LONDON (Reuters) – Former British prime minister Boris Johnson is expected to stand in the Conservative Party leadership contest to replace Liz Truss, who said earlier on Thursday she would resign, the Times reported.

“He’s taking soundings but is said to believe it is a matter of national interest,” Times Political Editor Steven Swinford said on Twitter.