Boris Johnson calls on Tories to unite to beat ‘snoozefest’ Sir Keir Starmer

BORIS Johnson last night called on the Tories to unite to beat snoozefest Sir Keir Starmer and make an almighty political comeback.

The former PM unveiled a portrait of himself at the Carlton Club last night.

1Boris Johnson called on the Tories to unite to beat snoozefest Sir Keir StarmerCredit: Getty

And he predicted that inflation would fall and evil Putin would fail to win in Ukraine.

The ousted premier called on Tory MPs to back the government but pointedly failed to mention his successor but one, Rishi Sunak.

He told members at the posh Tory club that people would realise only the Conservatives could tackle small boats, take on the unions, cut taxes and give Brits the chance to own their own home.

He predicted: “At this dawn of this bright new year I make some confident predictions: Putin will lose in Ukraine.

“And the Conservative Party will recover.”

He stressed that the Tory party could still “win again” despite falling so far behind in the polls.

He vowed: “There is only one party that really believes in Brexit – and it’s potential to transform the economy of this country…

“And when people realise this – I think the political dynamic is going to change…

“There is no desire to vote for Keir Starmer, for Sir crasheroonie snoozefest…

“So never give in, keep fighting, keep backing the government – keep making the case for levelling up, for opportunities and for a dynamic low tax global Britain.

“That is how we will win again.”