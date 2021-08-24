Marrero Man, Boris Gordon Pleads Guilty To Straw Purchase Of Firearm

NEW ORLEANS (STL.News) U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that BORIS GORDON, age 24 of Marrero, pled guilty on August 19, 2021 to making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(a)(6) and 924(a)(2).

According to court documents, on December 30, 2015, GORDON falsely stated to a federally licensed firearm dealer that he was the actual purchaser of a Glock Model 21, .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol, when he knew that he was not the actual buyer.

GORDON faces a maximum term of imprisonment of 10 years. A fine of up to $250,000 may also be imposed. GORDON may be placed on supervised release after imprisonment for a period of up to 3 years. Additionally, a mandatory $100 special assessment fee will be assessed. U.S. District Court Judge Ashe set sentencing for December 9, 2021.

This case is being prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime.

Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans praised the work of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in investigating this matter. Assistant United States Attorney Jonathan L. Shih is in charge of the prosecution.

