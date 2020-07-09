Border Patrol Seizes Liquid Methamphetamine

SALTON CITY, CA (STL.News) El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents seized liquid methamphetamine at the Highway 86 checkpoint on Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred at approximately 11:46 a.m., when a man driving a two tone light/dark green 1996 Ford F-250 truck and a passenger approached the checkpoint for inspection. A Border Patrol canine detection team alerted to the vehicle. Agents referred the truck to secondary inspection for further investigation.

A search of the vehicle revealed liquid methamphetamine hidden inside the truck’s gas tank. The liquid substance inside of the tank tested positive for the characteristics of methamphetamine.

The total weight of the methamphetamine was 165.4 pounds with an estimated street value of $314,260.

The driver, a 34-year-old United States citizen, the vehicle and narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The passenger, a 33-year-old illegal alien Mexican man is in federal custody pending removal.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE