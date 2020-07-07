Border Patrol Finds Fentanyl in Man’s Sneakers

TUCSON, AZ (STL.News) U.S. Border Patrol agents working the Interstate 19 Immigration Checkpoint near Amado, arrested a man for smuggling fentanyl inside his shoes Thursday evening.

Tucson Sector agents encountered the 19-year-old U.S. citizen while conducting an immigration inspection of a passenger shuttle van. During a consensual pat down search, agents discovered the man had packages of pills concealed beneath the insoles of his shoes.

Agents arrested the subject under drug smuggling charges and seized the nearly 1 pound of pills. Testing confirmed the pills contained fentanyl.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety, which patrols the along the I-19 corridor, has taken over the case and will seek prosecution.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials welcome assistance from the community. Individuals can report suspicious activity to the Border Patrol and remain anonymous by calling 1-877-872-7435 toll free. Reporting illicit activity could result in saving someone’s life.

