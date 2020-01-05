Border Patrol Arrests Dangerous Convicted Felon, Santiago Villarreal-Balderrama

TUCSON, AZ (STL.News) U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a previously convicted criminal alien near Nogales Thursday morning.

Tucson Sector agents apprehended 55-year-old Santiago Villarreal-Balderrama at approximately 10 a.m. after he illegally entered the United States. Records checks revealed Villarreal-Balderrama, a citizen of Mexico, was convicted of manslaughter by Maricopa County, Arizona, in 1985 and sentenced to five years of confinement.

Villarreal-Balderrama has illegally entered and been removed from the United States multiple times since his 1985 arrest, will face federal prosecution for immigration violations.

The U.S. Border Patrol is often the first line of defense against previously deported criminals attempting to reenter the United States. In Fiscal Year 2019, Tucson Sector agents arrested 195 illegal aliens with significant criminal histories. All persons apprehended by the U.S. Border Patrol undergo criminal history checks using biometrics to ensure illegal aliens with criminal histories are positively identified.